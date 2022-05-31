Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 254.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 254.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 104.04% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
|
|Hariyana Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.40
|1.41
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.40
|1.41
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.73
|1.67
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.59
|-0.34
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.06
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.03
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.12
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.06
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.06
|-0.20
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.61
|-0.85
|-3.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.61
|-0.85
|-3.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.61
|-0.85
|-3.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.61
|-0.85
|-3.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited