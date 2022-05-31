 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 254.03% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 254.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 104.04% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

 

Hariyana Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.40 1.41 1.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.40 1.41 1.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.73 1.67 0.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.59 -0.34 0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.07 0.10
Depreciation -0.01 0.02 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.06 -0.24
Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 -0.03 -0.14
Interest 0.12 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.06 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 -0.06 -0.20
Tax -0.08 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 -0.05 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 -0.05 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 0.58 0.58 0.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.61 -0.85 -3.24
Diluted EPS -6.61 -0.85 -3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.61 -0.85 -3.24
Diluted EPS -6.61 -0.85 -3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022
