Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 254.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 254.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 104.04% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.