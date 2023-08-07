Hariyana Vent. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 6238.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 6238.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.