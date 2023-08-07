English
    Hariyana Vent. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 6238.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 6238.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Hariyana Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.675.620.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.675.620.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.655.480.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.05-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.06
    Depreciation0.01-0.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.170.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.12-0.12
    Other Income0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.09-0.10
    Interest0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.12-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-0.12-0.11
    Tax-0.02-0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.10-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.10-0.09
    Equity Share Capital0.580.580.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.81-1.55
    Diluted EPS-1.11-1.81-1.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.81-1.55
    Diluted EPS-1.11-1.81-1.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariyana Vent. #Hariyana Ventures #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

