Hariyana Vent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 36.65% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
|Hariyana Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.90
|0.67
|1.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.90
|0.67
|1.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.55
|1.25
|1.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|-0.61
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.28
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.28
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.28
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.28
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited