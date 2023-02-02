 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariyana Vent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 36.65% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Hariyana Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.900.671.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.900.671.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.551.251.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.61-0.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.07
Depreciation0.010.010.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.030.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.06-0.06
Other Income0.050.050.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.03
Interest0.010.000.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.02-0.06
Tax-0.010.00-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.02-0.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.02-0.05
Equity Share Capital0.580.580.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.68-0.28-0.85
Diluted EPS---0.28-0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.68-0.28-0.85
Diluted EPS---0.28-0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariyana Vent. #Hariyana Ventures #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:11 pm