Hariyana Vent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.90 0.67 1.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.90 0.67 1.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.55 1.25 1.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 -0.61 -0.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.07 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.03 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.06 -0.06 Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.02 -0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.02 -0.06 Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.02 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.02 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 0.58 0.58 0.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -0.28 -0.85 Diluted EPS -- -0.28 -0.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -0.28 -0.85 Diluted EPS -- -0.28 -0.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited