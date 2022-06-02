 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariyana Ship Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in March 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 down 214.53% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 188.22% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2021.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 82.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.84% over the last 12 months.

Hariyana Ship Breakers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.40 28.03 26.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.40 28.03 26.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.03 25.10 23.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 56.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -56.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.00 0.75 1.00
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.87 -0.17 0.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.72 2.14 1.52
Other Income 0.11 0.75 4.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.61 2.88 5.94
Interest 0.28 0.19 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.89 2.69 5.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.89 2.69 5.28
Tax -1.63 1.33 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.26 1.36 3.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.26 1.36 3.72
Equity Share Capital 6.17 6.17 6.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.91 2.21 6.03
Diluted EPS -6.91 2.21 6.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.91 2.21 6.03
Diluted EPS -6.91 2.21 6.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
