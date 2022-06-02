Hariyana Ship Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in March 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 down 214.53% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 188.22% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2021.
Hariyana Ship shares closed at 82.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hariyana Ship Breakers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.40
|28.03
|26.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.40
|28.03
|26.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.03
|25.10
|23.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|56.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-56.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|0.75
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.87
|-0.17
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.72
|2.14
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.75
|4.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.61
|2.88
|5.94
|Interest
|0.28
|0.19
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.89
|2.69
|5.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.89
|2.69
|5.28
|Tax
|-1.63
|1.33
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.26
|1.36
|3.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.26
|1.36
|3.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6.17
|6.17
|6.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.91
|2.21
|6.03
|Diluted EPS
|-6.91
|2.21
|6.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.91
|2.21
|6.03
|Diluted EPS
|-6.91
|2.21
|6.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited