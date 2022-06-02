Hariyana Ship Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in March 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 down 214.53% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 188.22% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2021.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 82.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.84% over the last 12 months.