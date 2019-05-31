Hariyana Ship Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2019 up 28.18% from Rs. 38.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2019 down 46.23% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019 down 59.14% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2018.

Hariyana Ship EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2018.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 48.95 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.47% over the last 12 months.