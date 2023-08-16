English
    Hariyana Ship Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore, up 664.67% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore in June 2023 up 664.67% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 1675.76% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 765.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.Hariyana Ship shares closed at 96.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 48.27% over the last 12 months.
    Hariyana Ship Breakers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.4615.427.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.4615.427.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.7312.426.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.93----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.93----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.120.540.27
    Depreciation0.300.170.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.211.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.612.06-1.37
    Other Income2.983.541.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.635.600.13
    Interest0.771.230.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.404.38-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.404.38-0.05
    Tax0.070.670.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.473.71-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.473.71-0.20
    Equity Share Capital6.176.176.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.636.01-0.32
    Diluted EPS-5.636.01-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.636.01-0.32
    Diluted EPS-5.636.01-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariyana Ship #Hariyana Ship Breakers #Results #Shipping
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

