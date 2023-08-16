Hariyana Ship Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore, up 664.67% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 56.46 15.42 7.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 56.46 15.42 7.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 59.73 12.42 6.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 63.93 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.93 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.12 0.54 0.27 Depreciation 0.30 0.17 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.93 0.21 1.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.61 2.06 -1.37 Other Income 2.98 3.54 1.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.63 5.60 0.13 Interest 0.77 1.23 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.40 4.38 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.40 4.38 -0.05 Tax 0.07 0.67 0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.47 3.71 -0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.47 3.71 -0.20 Equity Share Capital 6.17 6.17 6.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.63 6.01 -0.32 Diluted EPS -5.63 6.01 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.63 6.01 -0.32 Diluted EPS -5.63 6.01 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited