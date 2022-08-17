Hariyana Ship Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore in June 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 71.12 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 107.51% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 91.99% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.
Hariyana Ship shares closed at 69.95 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and -44.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hariyana Ship Breakers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.38
|37.40
|71.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.38
|37.40
|71.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.99
|40.03
|9.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|54.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|1.00
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.87
|2.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-5.72
|2.53
|Other Income
|1.50
|0.11
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-5.61
|4.16
|Interest
|0.18
|0.28
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-5.89
|3.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-5.89
|3.86
|Tax
|0.15
|-1.63
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-4.26
|2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-4.26
|2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|6.17
|6.17
|6.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-6.91
|4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-6.91
|4.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-6.91
|4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-6.91
|4.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited