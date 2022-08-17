 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariyana Ship Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore in June 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 71.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 107.51% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 91.99% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 69.95 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and -44.53% over the last 12 months.

Hariyana Ship Breakers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.38 37.40 71.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.38 37.40 71.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.99 40.03 9.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 54.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 1.00 0.55
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 1.87 2.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.37 -5.72 2.53
Other Income 1.50 0.11 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -5.61 4.16
Interest 0.18 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -5.89 3.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -5.89 3.86
Tax 0.15 -1.63 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -4.26 2.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -4.26 2.60
Equity Share Capital 6.17 6.17 6.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -6.91 4.22
Diluted EPS -0.32 -6.91 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -6.91 4.22
Diluted EPS -0.32 -6.91 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 17, 2022
