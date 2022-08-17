Hariyana Ship Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore in June 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 71.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 107.51% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 91.99% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 69.95 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and -44.53% over the last 12 months.