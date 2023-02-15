Hariyana Ship Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in December 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 70.7% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 39.35% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.