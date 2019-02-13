Hariyana Ship Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 85.64 crore, up 114.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.64 crore in December 2018 up 114.15% from Rs. 39.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2018 up 110.16% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2018 up 102.99% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2017.

Hariyana Ship EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2017.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 48.95 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.01% returns over the last 6 months and -52.91% over the last 12 months.