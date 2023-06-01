Hariyana Ship Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 58.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2023 down 58.9% from Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 186.71% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 up 224.49% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022.

Hariyana Ship EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2022.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 70.44 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -14.51% over the last 12 months.