Hariyana Ship Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ship Breakers are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore in March 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 23.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021 up 260.91% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021 up 1140.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Hariyana Ship EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2020.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 116.35 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 168.71% returns over the last 6 months and 288.48% over the last 12 months.

Hariyana Ship Breakers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations26.7156.8423.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.7156.8423.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.0615.7018.09
Purchase of Traded Goods56.0930.740.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.095.916.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.010.580.68
Depreciation0.170.130.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.870.892.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.602.90-4.13
Other Income3.643.633.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.246.53-0.71
Interest0.650.420.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.596.11-1.24
Exceptional Items0.68----
P/L Before Tax5.276.11-1.24
Tax1.561.840.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.714.27-1.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.714.27-1.39
Minority Interest0.000.01--
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.99-0.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.703.29-2.30
Equity Share Capital6.176.176.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.015.32-3.73
Diluted EPS6.015.32-3.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.015.32-3.73
Diluted EPS6.015.32-3.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariyana Ship #Hariyana Ship Breakers #Results #Shipping
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

