Hariyana Ship Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore in March 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 23.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021 up 260.91% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021 up 1140.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Hariyana Ship EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2020.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 116.35 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 168.71% returns over the last 6 months and 288.48% over the last 12 months.