Hariyana Ship Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore, up 664.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.46 crore in June 2023 up 664.67% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 1619.06% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2023 down 316.16% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 96.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 48.27% over the last 12 months.