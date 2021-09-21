Hariyana Ship Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.13 crore, up 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.13 crore in June 2021 up 57.28% from Rs. 45.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021 up 1087.27% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021 up 134.91% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2020.

Hariyana Ship EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 109.25 on September 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.82% returns over the last 6 months and 283.33% over the last 12 months.