Hariyana Ship Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in December 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 74.3% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.47% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.