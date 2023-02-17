Hariyana Ship Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in December 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 74.3% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.47% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

Hariyana Ship EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 68.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and -31.77% over the last 12 months.