Hariyana Ship Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, down 50.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in December 2021 down 50.68% from Rs. 56.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021 down 58.78% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021 down 36.64% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2020.

Hariyana Ship EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2020.

Hariyana Ship shares closed at 100.25 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.50% returns over the last 6 months and 125.79% over the last 12 months.