Hariyana Metals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 35.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 109.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.
|Hariyana Metals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|1.52
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.55
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|1.52
|0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.56
|0.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|-0.33
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.10
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.17
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.30
|0.36
|Interest
|0.18
|0.02
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.27
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.27
|0.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.27
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.27
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|4.73
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|4.73
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|4.73
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|4.73
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am