Hariyana Metals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 109.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.