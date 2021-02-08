Hariyana Metals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 48.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2020 down 48.01% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 65.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 60% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Hariyana Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2019.