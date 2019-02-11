Hariyana Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in December 2018 up 24.28% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 1177.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.