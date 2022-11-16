English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hariom Pipe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.06 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.06 crore in September 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 114.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 14.36 crore in September 2021.

    Hariom Pipe EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

    Hariom Pipe shares closed at 271.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.89% returns over the last 6 months

    Hariom Pipe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.06142.31114.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.06142.31114.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.85105.2377.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.80-2.021.03
    Power & Fuel17.6016.3113.97
    Employees Cost5.315.205.34
    Depreciation1.851.742.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.051.581.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2014.2712.28
    Other Income0.180.340.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3814.6012.31
    Interest1.951.822.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4212.7910.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4212.7910.10
    Tax3.153.252.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.279.547.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.279.547.19
    Equity Share Capital25.4825.4816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.643.784.24
    Diluted EPS3.643.78--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.643.784.24
    Diluted EPS3.643.78--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariom Pipe #Hariom Pipe Industries #iron steel #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am