Hariom Pipe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.06 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.06 crore in September 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 114.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 14.36 crore in September 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 271.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.89% returns over the last 6 months