Hariom Pipe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.50 crore, up 102.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.50 crore in March 2023 up 102.54% from Rs. 124.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2023 up 76.58% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in March 2023 up 83.13% from Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2022.

Hariom Pipe EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.34 in March 2022.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 620.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 97.22% returns over the last 6 months and 193.10% over the last 12 months.