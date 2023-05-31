English
    Hariom Pipe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.50 crore, up 102.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.50 crore in March 2023 up 102.54% from Rs. 124.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2023 up 76.58% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in March 2023 up 83.13% from Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2022.

    Hariom Pipe EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.34 in March 2022.

    Hariom Pipe shares closed at 620.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 97.22% returns over the last 6 months and 193.10% over the last 12 months.

    Hariom Pipe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.50122.85124.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.50122.85124.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.7781.8790.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.600.76-5.96
    Power & Fuel19.07--15.19
    Employees Cost6.635.346.15
    Depreciation3.412.432.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.2716.421.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9516.0515.11
    Other Income0.130.110.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0716.1515.14
    Interest4.512.102.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5614.0513.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.5614.0513.11
    Tax6.313.903.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2510.159.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2510.159.77
    Equity Share Capital27.6225.4816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.773.9823.34
    Diluted EPS6.773.9823.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.773.9823.34
    Diluted EPS6.773.9823.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariom Pipe #Hariom Pipe Industries #iron steel #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am