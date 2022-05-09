 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariom Pipe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore, up 32.65% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore in March 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 23.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.35 in March 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 216.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Hariom Pipe Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.17 105.52
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.17 105.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.00 70.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.96 1.14
Power & Fuel 15.19 13.62
Employees Cost 6.15 5.32
Depreciation 2.05 2.07
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 1.63 1.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.11 11.32
Other Income 0.04 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.14 13.71
Interest 2.03 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.11 11.72
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.11 11.72
Tax 3.34 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 9.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 9.32
Equity Share Capital 16.98 16.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.34 21.78
Diluted EPS 23.34 21.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.34 21.78
Diluted EPS 23.34 21.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
