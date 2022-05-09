Hariom Pipe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore, up 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore in March 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 23.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.35 in March 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 216.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)