    Hariom Pipe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore, up 32.65% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.17 crore in March 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2021.

    Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 23.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.35 in March 2021.

    Close

    Hariom Pipe shares closed at 216.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

    Hariom Pipe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.17105.52
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations124.17105.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.0070.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.961.14
    Power & Fuel15.1913.62
    Employees Cost6.155.32
    Depreciation2.052.07
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.631.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1111.32
    Other Income0.042.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1413.71
    Interest2.031.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1111.72
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax13.1111.72
    Tax3.342.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.779.32
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.779.32
    Equity Share Capital16.9816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3421.78
    Diluted EPS23.3421.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3421.78
    Diluted EPS23.3421.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hariom Pipe #Hariom Pipe Industries #iron steel #Results
    first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
