Hariom Pipe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 68.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in June 2023 up 68.73% from Rs. 142.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2023 up 61.9% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.23 crore in June 2023 up 78.89% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2022.

Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 567.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.98% returns over the last 6 months and 156.21% over the last 12 months.