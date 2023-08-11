English
    Hariom Pipe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 68.73% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in June 2023 up 68.73% from Rs. 142.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2023 up 61.9% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.23 crore in June 2023 up 78.89% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2022.

    Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

    Hariom Pipe shares closed at 567.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.98% returns over the last 6 months and 156.21% over the last 12 months.

    Hariom Pipe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.12251.50142.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.12251.50142.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials214.61201.77105.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.26-10.60-2.02
    Power & Fuel19.6919.0716.31
    Employees Cost9.096.635.20
    Depreciation5.193.411.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.873.271.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9327.9514.27
    Other Income1.110.130.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0428.0714.60
    Interest4.294.511.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7523.5612.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.7523.5612.79
    Tax4.316.313.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4417.259.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4417.259.54
    Equity Share Capital27.6227.6225.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.596.773.78
    Diluted EPS4.996.773.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.596.773.78
    Diluted EPS4.996.773.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    August 11, 2023

