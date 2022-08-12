 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hariom Pipe Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.31 crore, up 63.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.31 crore in June 2022 up 63.91% from Rs. 86.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022 up 67.95% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 229.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)

Hariom Pipe Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.31 124.17 86.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.31 124.17 86.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.23 90.00 72.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.02 -5.96 -16.26
Power & Fuel 16.31 15.19 13.28
Employees Cost 5.20 6.15 4.55
Depreciation 1.74 2.05 1.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.58 1.63 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.27 15.11 9.31
Other Income 0.34 0.04 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.60 15.14 9.57
Interest 1.82 2.03 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.79 13.11 7.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.79 13.11 7.61
Tax 3.25 3.34 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.54 9.77 5.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.54 9.77 5.68
Equity Share Capital 25.48 16.98 16.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 23.34 3.35
Diluted EPS 3.78 23.34 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 23.34 3.35
Diluted EPS 3.78 23.34 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
