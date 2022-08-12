Hariom Pipe Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.31 crore, up 63.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.31 crore in June 2022 up 63.91% from Rs. 86.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022 up 67.95% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 229.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)