Hariom Pipe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.