 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hariom Pipe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

Hariom Pipe Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.85 127.06 105.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.85 127.06 105.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.87 105.85 70.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.76 -19.80 1.14
Power & Fuel -- 17.60 13.62
Employees Cost 5.34 5.31 5.32
Depreciation 2.43 1.85 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.42 2.05 1.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.05 14.20 11.32
Other Income 0.11 0.18 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.15 14.38 13.71
Interest 2.10 1.95 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.05 12.42 11.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.05 12.42 11.72
Tax 3.90 3.15 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.15 9.27 9.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.15 9.27 9.32
Equity Share Capital 25.48 25.48 16.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 3.64 21.78
Diluted EPS 3.98 3.64 21.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 3.64 21.78
Diluted EPS 3.98 3.64 21.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited