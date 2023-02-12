English
    Hariom Pipe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariom Pipe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

    Hariom Pipe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.85127.06105.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.85127.06105.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.87105.8570.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-19.801.14
    Power & Fuel--17.6013.62
    Employees Cost5.345.315.32
    Depreciation2.431.852.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.422.051.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0514.2011.32
    Other Income0.110.182.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1514.3813.71
    Interest2.101.951.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0512.4211.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0512.4211.72
    Tax3.903.152.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.159.279.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.159.279.32
    Equity Share Capital25.4825.4816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.983.6421.78
    Diluted EPS3.983.6421.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.983.6421.78
    Diluted EPS3.983.6421.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited