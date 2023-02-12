Hariom Pipe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

Hariom Pipe EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.78 in December 2021.

Hariom Pipe shares closed at 434.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.85% returns over the last 6 months