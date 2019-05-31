Haria Apparels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 36.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2019 up 36.45% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 75.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 down 41.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

Haria Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Haria Apparels shares closed at 2.07 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.