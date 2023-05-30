English
    Hardwyn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore, down 9.87% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hardwyn India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore in March 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 33.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 124.52% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2023 up 118.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2022.

    Hardwyn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

    Hardwyn shares closed at 414.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.34% returns over the last 6 months and 190.32% over the last 12 months.

    Hardwyn India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.8834.7233.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.8834.7233.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.890.681.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7333.1031.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.37-5.43-3.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.810.67
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.920.760.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.914.722.33
    Other Income0.680.010.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.594.732.54
    Interest0.180.200.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.414.532.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.414.532.40
    Tax1.681.260.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.733.271.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.733.271.66
    Equity Share Capital26.1715.3010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.412.131.63
    Diluted EPS1.412.131.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.412.131.63
    Diluted EPS1.412.131.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

