Hardwyn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore, down 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore in March 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 33.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 124.52% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2023 up 118.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2022.

Hardwyn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

Hardwyn shares closed at 414.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.34% returns over the last 6 months and 190.32% over the last 12 months.