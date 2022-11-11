English
    Hardcastle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 41.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 38.6% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

    Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.21 in September 2021.

    Hardcastle shares closed at 303.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.50% over the last 12 months.

    Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.070.651.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.070.651.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.060.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.14
    Depreciation0.160.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.150.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.500.140.97
    Other Income0.040.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.190.99
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.190.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.190.99
    Tax0.14-0.040.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.230.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.230.69
    Equity Share Capital0.680.680.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.963.3910.21
    Diluted EPS5.963.3910.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.963.3910.21
    Diluted EPS5.963.3910.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm