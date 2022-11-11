Hardcastle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 41.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 38.6% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.21 in September 2021.

Hardcastle shares closed at 303.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.50% over the last 12 months.