Hardcastle Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 103.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in September 2021 up 103.82% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 489.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021 up 280% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020.

Hardcastle EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2020.

Hardcastle shares closed at 269.80 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)