Hardcastle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 22.37% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 57.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 32.56% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2022.

Hardcastle shares closed at 395.00 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.96% returns over the last 6 months and 43.90% over the last 12 months.