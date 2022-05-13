Hardcastle Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 40.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 48.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Hardcastle EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

Hardcastle shares closed at 260.00 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)