Hardcastle Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 24.16% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 76.74% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 69.79% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020.

Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.84 in March 2020.

Hardcastle shares closed at 239.20 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.79% over the last 12 months.