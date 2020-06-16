Hardcastle Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 67.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in March 2020 up 67.22% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 up 294.8% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 up 159.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

Hardcastle EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2019.

Hardcastle shares closed at 160.70 on June 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -32.61% over the last 12 months.