Hardcastle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 76.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 76.91% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 150.03% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 111.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Hardcastle EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2022.

Hardcastle shares closed at 425.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.91% returns over the last 6 months and 55.08% over the last 12 months.