Hardcastle Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 116.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019.
Hardcastle shares closed at 186.25 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months
|Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|1.47
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|1.47
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.38
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-0.24
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.19
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.81
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.85
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.85
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.85
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.42
|0.18
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.67
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.67
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|9.84
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|9.84
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|9.84
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|9.84
|-2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am