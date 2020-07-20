Hardcastle Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 116.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019.

Hardcastle shares closed at 186.25 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months