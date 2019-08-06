Hardcastle Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2019 down 14.81% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 3442.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
Hardcastle shares closed at 253.05 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:45 pm