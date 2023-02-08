Hardcastle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 32.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 32.02% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 511.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 110.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.