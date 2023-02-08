Hardcastle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 32.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 32.02% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 511.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 110.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Hardcastle EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021.

Hardcastle shares closed at 448.00 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.38% over the last 12 months.