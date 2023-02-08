English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hardcastle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 32.02% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 32.02% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 511.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 110.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.070.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.081.070.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.100.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.18
    Depreciation0.160.160.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.160.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.500.11
    Other Income0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.540.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.540.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.540.15
    Tax0.090.140.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.410.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.410.06
    Equity Share Capital0.680.680.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.405.960.88
    Diluted EPS5.405.960.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.405.960.88
    Diluted EPS5.405.960.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited