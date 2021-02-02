Hardcastle Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2020 down 13.06% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 66.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2019.

Hardcastle shares closed at 185.85 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.