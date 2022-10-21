Happiest Minds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.65 crore, up 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.65 crore in September 2022 up 34.83% from Rs. 250.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.31 crore in September 2022 up 24.35% from Rs. 44.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.49 crore in September 2022 up 27.93% from Rs. 68.39 crore in September 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 1,009.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.04% over the last 12 months.