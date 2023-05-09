Happiest Minds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.33 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.33 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 286.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.26 crore in March 2023 down 17.6% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.61% from Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2022.

Happiest Minds EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.38 in March 2022.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 855.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.