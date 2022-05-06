 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest Minds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.82 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.82 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 208.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 36.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 58.06 crore in March 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 990.20 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.82 265.88 208.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.82 265.88 208.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 164.92 158.76 120.66
Depreciation 6.65 6.30 5.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.71 46.80 32.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.54 54.02 49.83
Other Income 10.42 8.43 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.96 62.45 52.84
Interest 2.21 2.40 2.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.75 60.05 50.64
Exceptional Items 6.09 -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.84 60.05 50.64
Tax 18.63 15.27 13.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.21 44.78 36.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.21 44.78 36.92
Equity Share Capital 28.54 28.54 28.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 3.14 2.61
Diluted EPS 4.28 3.09 2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 3.14 2.61
Diluted EPS 4.28 3.09 2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
