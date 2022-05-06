Happiest Minds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.82 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.82 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 208.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 36.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 58.06 crore in March 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 990.20 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)