Happiest Minds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.05 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.05 crore in June 2023 up 16% from Rs. 307.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.44 crore in June 2023 up 9.33% from Rs. 52.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.24 crore in June 2023 up 19.45% from Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2022.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 926.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.