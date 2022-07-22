 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest Minds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore, up 33.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore in June 2022 up 33.59% from Rs. 230.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.54 crore in June 2022 up 50.07% from Rs. 35.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 62.99 crore in June 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 969.90 on July 21, 2022 (NSE)

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.81 286.82 230.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.81 286.82 230.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 176.91 164.92 137.28
Depreciation 7.10 6.65 5.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.29 48.71 39.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.51 66.54 48.63
Other Income 4.12 10.42 9.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.63 76.96 57.90
Interest 2.37 2.21 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.26 74.75 56.27
Exceptional Items -- 6.09 -6.09
P/L Before Tax 70.26 80.84 50.18
Tax 17.72 18.63 15.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.54 62.21 35.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.54 62.21 35.01
Equity Share Capital 28.58 28.54 28.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 4.38 2.46
Diluted EPS 3.62 4.28 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 4.38 2.46
Diluted EPS 3.62 4.28 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
