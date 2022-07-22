Happiest Minds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore, up 33.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore in June 2022 up 33.59% from Rs. 230.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.54 crore in June 2022 up 50.07% from Rs. 35.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 62.99 crore in June 2021.

Happiest Minds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Happiest Minds shares closed at 969.90 on July 21, 2022 (NSE)